Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in October 1996. PIC: James Hardisty

Leeds in October 1996 -16 stories making the news

It was a month for dedicated followers of fashion in Leeds.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 6:52 am

October 1996 saw the opening of upmarket fashion store Harvey Nichols in the city centre leading some people to label Leeds the 'Knightsbridge of the North'. A historic Leeds landmark was used as a catwalk for a BBC1 show which boasted nine million viewers every Sunday night. Another fashion statement was craned into position at a Leeds dealership while a child- sized toy for those who wanted to live life in the fast lane was up for sale at another garage showroom in the city. READ MORE: How Harvey Nichols helped Leeds become the 'Knightsbridge of the North' LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds in October 1996

Kirkstall Abbey became a catwalk for top BBC fashion programme, The Clothes Show. Pictured are models Dawn Leak (left) and Rebecca Mader before filming.

Photo: Simon Hulme

2. Leeds in October 1996

This is Simon Daniels who had his forehead signed by Leeds United striker Tony Yeboah while visiting Elland Road. He is pictured in class at Ebor Gardens Primary School.

Photo: Dan Oxtoby

3. Leeds in October 1996

The new 'Ka' from Ford arrives at Benfield Ford on Kirkstall Road It was cranned in on site by Mike Phillips, Benfield Ford's general manager.

Photo: Mark Bickerdike

4. Leeds in October 1996

This child-sized BMW convertible with 25cc petrol engine and three speed box was up for sale Barr and Barr's car showroom on Scott Hall Road priced at £1,500. Young Justin Green, pictured, had already made his mind up to put one on his Christmas list.

Photo: Peter Thacker

