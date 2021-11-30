Leeds in November 2005 - 12 stories making the news

Oceana was the £7 million entertainment complex which promised a unique experience when it opened its doors for the first time. Seven themed-rooms on four floors could play host to up to 2,418 people at any one time. This was Leeds in November 2005, a month which featured Leeds's own Jane Tomlinson putting her best foot forward in the Big Apple and city centre residents up in arms over a Ferris wheel put up in the shadow of their apartments. READ MORE: Go inside Oceana - the Leeds nightclub from the 2000s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Leeds in November 2005
Leeds cancer sufferer Jane Tomlinson is pictured at the 16 mile stage during her attempt at the New York City Marathon.
Photo: PA
2. Leeds in November 2005
This is Garforth Community College pupil Edward Addison who was selected as Lord Mayor of Leeds for the day. He is pictured in the council chambers.
Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
3. Leeds in November 2005
Yorkshire Young Achievers Awards 2005. Pictured are award winners Jawad Sakhi, Clinton Woods, Bridie Pitsch, Peter McCormack, Darren Baker, Nell McAndrew, Megan Robinson and Ellice .
Photo: Tony Johnson
4. Leeds in November 2005
Groundworks Claire Mortimer with workmen Lee Scarborough and Mick Ellis together with PCSO Vaughan Price and Chris Shamm by the binyards in the Pleasants area of Holbeck. They were being knocked down and tidied to crack down on anti-social behaviour.