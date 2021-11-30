Leeds in November 2005 - 12 stories making the news

Oceana was the £7 million entertainment complex which promised a unique experience when it opened its doors for the first time. Seven themed-rooms on four floors could play host to up to 2,418 people at any one time. This was Leeds in November 2005, a month which featured Leeds's own Jane Tomlinson putting her best foot forward in the Big Apple and city centre residents up in arms over a Ferris wheel put up in the shadow of their apartments. READ MORE: Go inside Oceana - the Leeds nightclub from the 2000s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook