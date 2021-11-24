Leeds in November 2004 - 16 stories making the news

Scaffolding covered Kirkstall Abbey at the start of the programme of conservation and improvements costing £4.58 million. This was Leeds in November 2004, a month which featured a city watering hole being crowned the YEP Pub of the Year and concerns over the future of a post office and primary school in two communities. Enjoy these photos charting 30 days in the life of your Leeds during the mid 2000s. Is it a city you remember? READ MORE: 26 Leeds publicans you may remember from the early 2000s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook