Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in November 2004. PIC: James Hardisty

Leeds in November 2004 - 16 stories making the news

It was the month a much-loved Leeds landmark was not looking its best.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Wednesday, 24th November 2021, 4:45 am

Scaffolding covered Kirkstall Abbey at the start of the programme of conservation and improvements costing £4.58 million. This was Leeds in November 2004, a month which featured a city watering hole being crowned the YEP Pub of the Year and concerns over the future of a post office and primary school in two communities. Enjoy these photos charting 30 days in the life of your Leeds during the mid 2000s. Is it a city you remember? READ MORE: 26 Leeds publicans you may remember from the early 2000s

1. Leeds in November 2004

Landlord Terry Grayson with Leeds Rhinos star Willie Poching at The Palace after being named YEP Pub Of The Year.

Photo: Tony Johnson

2. Leeds in November 2004

Fashionistas Trinny Woodall and Susannah Constantine visited Asda House in the city centre.

3. Leeds in November 2004

Headteacher Lesley West is pictured with cheering pupils at Pudsey Primrose Hill after the school was named a top primary in Leeds.

Photo: Mel Hulme

4. Leeds in November 2004

The Leeds Ladies Water Polo team practising at the city's International Pool.

