Leeds in November 1996 - 14 stories making the news

Jeremy Beadle was at South Leeds Stadium to surprise junior rugby league coach Colin Cooper. This was November 1996, a month which also featured the opening of a music superstore in the city centre and a rebrand and name change for Leeds RL. It was also a which your city was making plans with Christmas and the panto season on the horizon. READ MORE: 21 Leeds cafes you may remember from the 1990s
1. Leeds in November 1996
Leeds RL was renamed Leeds Rhinos. Viewing the new name are, from left, Gary Hetherington chief executive, new signing Richie Blackmore, coach Dean Bell and second new signing Paul Sterling.
Photo: Peter Thacker
2. Leeds in November 1996
Actor Barry Humphries struggles to open his bottle of champagne as Dame Edna Everidge, a disguised Richard Branson, is spraying bubbles to open the Virgin Megastore..
Photo: Justin Lloyd
3. Leeds in November 1996
Leeds City Varieties was preparing to stage Babes In The Wood. Pictured, from left, are Michael Hobbs (Prince John), David Barry (Nurse Dulcet) and Matthew Crompton (Little John). At the front are Joanne Heywood (Maid Marion) and Brad Clayton (Robin Hood).
Photo: Dan Oxtoby
4. Leeds in Nobvember 1996
Under the director of musical director Michael Williamson, soloists, Alastair Watson and Emma Turner front the Leeds Youth Opera as they rehearse Christmas carols for the group's various appearances around the city.
Photo: Peter Thacker