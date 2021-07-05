Enjoy these photo memories of Leeds in June 2003. PIC: James Hardisty

Leeds in June 2003 - 14 stories making the news

It was the month a sculptor revealed a high-flying plan.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Monday, 5th July 2021, 12:57 pm

Steve Blaylock was hoping to design a huge steel owl structure within the Holbeck Triangle area of south Leeds This was June 2002, a month which featured a series of new beginnings. Work was well underway on the demolition of the Royal Mail building in the city centre while the finishing touches were being put to a community garden in Beeston. Thousands took part in the Race for Life while a royal visitor stopped off in the city. READ MORE: Photos to take you back to Leeds in 2003 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds in June 2003

Jane Tomlinson and Tracey Barraclough get the Race For Life underway at Temple Newsam.

Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

2. Leeds in June 2003

Leeds United Ladies manager Julie Chipchase is pictured with new signings, from left to right, Nicole Emmanuel, Alex Culvin and Natalie Preston.

Photo: James Hardisty

3. Leeds in June 2003

Reigning British Superbike champions Team Renegade stopped off the new Travelodge at Colton. Pictured, from left to right, are Leon Haslam, Nick Medd and Michael Rutter with hotel manager Allison Barr.

Photo: Mel Hulme

4. Leeds in June 2003

Cookridge Primary School pupils perform sketches to rail passengers at Leeds City Station after spending time studying the building.

Photo: Tony Johnson

