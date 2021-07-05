Leeds in June 2003 - 14 stories making the news

Steve Blaylock was hoping to design a huge steel owl structure within the Holbeck Triangle area of south Leeds This was June 2002, a month which featured a series of new beginnings. Work was well underway on the demolition of the Royal Mail building in the city centre while the finishing touches were being put to a community garden in Beeston. Thousands took part in the Race for Life while a royal visitor stopped off in the city. READ MORE: Photos to take you back to Leeds in 2003 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook