Leeds in July 2000 - 16 stories making the news

Year 6 pupils received their SATs results with your YEP on hand to capture the joy and relief on camera. This was July 2000, a month which also featured a green gem and Leeds City Station in need of a major clean up after a dance party to remember. More than 300,000 clubbers descended on Roundhay Park for Love Parade - a free ten hour party which attracted the biggest names in the dance world. READ MORE: Love Parade - The day Leeds Roundhay Park hosted a dance party for 300,000 clubbers