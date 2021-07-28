Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in July 2000. PIC: Gary Longbottom
Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in July 2000. PIC: Gary Longbottom

Leeds in July 2000 - 16 stories making the news

It was the month which featured plenty of smiles on faces from primary school children around Leeds.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Wednesday, 28th July 2021, 4:30 pm

Year 6 pupils received their SATs results with your YEP on hand to capture the joy and relief on camera. This was July 2000, a month which also featured a green gem and Leeds City Station in need of a major clean up after a dance party to remember. More than 300,000 clubbers descended on Roundhay Park for Love Parade - a free ten hour party which attracted the biggest names in the dance world. READ MORE: Love Parade - The day Leeds Roundhay Park hosted a dance party for 300,000 clubbers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds in July 2000

The clear-up operation was underway at Leeds City Station after the Love Parade at Roundhay Park.

Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Buy photo

2. Leeds in July 2000

The Leeds United squad were back in pre-season training on Roundhay Park and having to dodge the rubbish.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Buy photo

3. Leeds in July 2000

Schoolboy Craig Stevens was making the news after being offered a place at Benjamin Gott High which was demolished. He is pictured with his parents Peter and Averil Stevens.

Photo: Mel Hulme

Buy photo

4. Leeds in July 2000

Pupils at Middleton Park Primary won a national writing competition with prize money of £2,000. Pictured, left to right, are Stephanie Taylor and Luke Hartley.

Photo: James Hardisty

Buy photo
Leeds
Next Page
Page 1 of 5