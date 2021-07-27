Enjoy these photo memories from Leeds in July 1999. PIC: Mel Hulme
Leeds in July 1999 - 14 stories making the news

It was the month residents in a Leeds community felt they had hit the jackpot.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Tuesday, 27th July 2021, 11:30 am

Pantomime star Billy Pearce launched Mecca's newest bingo club on Balm Road in Hunslet, an occasion marked with a balloon release by local schoolchildren. This was July 1999, a month that a six-part Channel 4 documentary following a group of single women trying to find love in Leeds was first broadcast. READ MORE: 31 Leeds restaurants you may remember from the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

The Waterfront Heritage board at The Palace pub was launched. Pictured is Nigel Clark of Groundwork Leeds, Eric Cowin of Eye On The Aire, historian Dr.Kevin Grady and Jeremy Greville Williams of Allied Domecq Inns

Buffalo Bill (Adam Desforges) enjoys a pint at the Cardigan Arms to the surprise of landlord Barrie Edmands. The stunt was to publicise the Buffalo Bill Wild West exhibition at the Royal Armouries.

Best selling novelist and former YEP reporter Barbara Taylor Bradford at the Queens Hotel for the Yorkshire Post literary luncheon.

Vandals targeted Middleton Primary School. Pictured is assistant caretaker Sylvia Major cleaning up the mess.

