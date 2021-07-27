Leeds in July 1999 - 14 stories making the news

Pantomime star Billy Pearce launched Mecca's newest bingo club on Balm Road in Hunslet, an occasion marked with a balloon release by local schoolchildren. This was July 1999, a month that a six-part Channel 4 documentary following a group of single women trying to find love in Leeds was first broadcast. READ MORE: 31 Leeds restaurants you may remember from the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Leeds in July 1999
The Waterfront Heritage board at The Palace pub was launched. Pictured is Nigel Clark of Groundwork Leeds, Eric Cowin of Eye On The Aire, historian Dr.Kevin Grady and Jeremy Greville Williams of Allied Domecq Inns
Photo: Steve Riding
2. Leeds in July 1999
Buffalo Bill (Adam Desforges) enjoys a pint at the Cardigan Arms to the surprise of landlord Barrie Edmands. The stunt was to publicise the Buffalo Bill Wild West exhibition at the Royal Armouries.
Photo: Mel Hulme
3. Leeds in 1999
Best selling novelist and former YEP reporter Barbara Taylor Bradford at the Queens Hotel for the Yorkshire Post literary luncheon.
Photo: Keith Lawson
4. Leeds in 1999
Vandals targeted Middleton Primary School. Pictured is assistant caretaker Sylvia Major cleaning up the mess.
Photo: Dan Oxtoby