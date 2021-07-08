Enjoy thesse photo memories from around Leeds in 1997. PIC: Peter Thacker

Leeds in July 1997 - 19 stories making the news

It was the month Leeds kicked off four weeks of fun, music, mime and street entertainment.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Thursday, 8th July 2021, 6:00 am

The Rhythms of the City festival was launched with a specially created archway on Lands Lane in the city centre to mark the occasion. This was Leeds in July 1997, a month which featured contrasting weather extremes for revellers at two big back to back events. Peter Andre basked in glorious sunshine on stage as part of the annual Party in the Park music extravaganza while the heavens opened on classical music fans who came out to enjoy Opera In The Park. READ MORE: 31 Leeds restaurants you may remember from the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds in July 1997

Umpire Dickie Bird celebrated his Honorary Degree at Leeds University with an impromptu cricket match with the staff and students from the University cricket team.

Photo: Gary Longbottom

2. Leeds in July 997

Martin Dominique - Mario Lanza from Stars In Their Eyes - entertained onlookers with a few popular songs before officially opening new Italian restaurant 'Bella Pasta' on Briggate.

Photo: Peter Thacker

3. Leeds in July 1997

The Lord Mayor of Leeds, Coun Linda Middleton, waves off the final fundraising bed push in aid of St James's Hospital. The effort was raising money for haematology unit, Ward 33.

4. Leeds in July 1997

The 3rd Leeds Shakespeare Festival was being hewld at Kirtsall Abbey. Pictured is Robert Williamson who plays Perticio.

Photo: Keith Allison

