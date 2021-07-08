Leeds in July 1997 - 19 stories making the news

The Rhythms of the City festival was launched with a specially created archway on Lands Lane in the city centre to mark the occasion. This was Leeds in July 1997, a month which featured contrasting weather extremes for revellers at two big back to back events. Peter Andre basked in glorious sunshine on stage as part of the annual Party in the Park music extravaganza while the heavens opened on classical music fans who came out to enjoy Opera In The Park. READ MORE: 31 Leeds restaurants you may remember from the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook