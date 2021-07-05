Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in July 1996. PIC: Mel Hulme

Leeds in July 1996 - 17 stories making the news

It was month which featured a diner on the move.

The Loose Moose American diner made its way up the M1 past Wakefield to Sheepscar ahead of its opening in the city. July 1996 was also a month which featured pampered pooches, warm welcomes as well as a stand off over a carnival day banner made by pupils at a Leeds high school. Car ravers were causing a nuisance and police were investigating a suspicious fire at a disused high school in the city. And Leeds hosted the National Monopoly Championships in a rather unusual location. READ MORE: 35 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1996 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds in July 1996

Dare Cafe on Otley Road in Headingley was allowed to stay open until 10pm after being granted permission by Leeds City Council. Pictured is owner Aaron Cowlrick.

Photo: Peter Thacker

2. Leeds in July 1996

Harewood House hosted the Leeds Championship Dog Show. Pictured is English Springer Spaniel Ben getting pampered before his performance.

Photo: Dan Oxtoby

3. Leeds in July 1996

A fire at disused Benjamin Gott High School was being treating as suspicious by police.

Photo: Justin Lloyd

4. Leeds in July 1996

The South Seacroft One-Stop Community Services Centre was officially opened.

Photo: Justin Lloyd

