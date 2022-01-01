Leeds in January 1996 - 17 stories making the news

Leeds members of Friends of the Earth staged a demonstration on the 100th anniversary of the by stretching a banner across The Headrow. They were mourning the death of Bridget Driscoll, the first person to be killed by a car in 1896 which was travelling at just four miles per hour. This was Leeds in January 1996, a month which featured desmonstrations over an accident blackspot and residents left unhappy after a bus service was axed in the heart of their community. Enjoy these photo memories, plucked from the YEP archive, charting 31 days in the life of your city in the mid-1990s. READ MORE: 28 Leeds restaurants you may remember from the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook