Leeds in January 1996 - 17 stories making the news

Leeds members of Friends of the Earth staged a demonstration on the 100th anniversary of the by stretching a banner across The Headrow. They were mourning the death of Bridget Driscoll, the first person to be killed by a car in 1896 which was travelling at just four miles per hour. This was Leeds in January 1996, a month which featured desmonstrations over an accident blackspot and residents left unhappy after a bus service was axed in the heart of their community. Enjoy these photo memories, plucked from the YEP archive, charting 31 days in the life of your city in the mid-1990s.
1. Leeds in January 1996
Stand by your man. Henry, the Royal Armouries promotional suit of armour, joins the queue at audtions at West Yorkshire Playhouse.
Photo: Jim Moran
2. Leeds in January 1996
Salvos restaurant in Headingley was celebrating serving its 1,000,000th customer. Pictured is co-owner John Dammone (right) with milestone customer and restaurant regular Martin Cockerham.
Photo: Justin Lloyd
3. Leeds in January 1996
Heavy snowfall left Leeds under a thick blanket of the white stuff. Pictured is Amy Knight staring out onto the snow covered village of Spofforth.
Photo: Charles Knight
4. Leeds in January 1996
Hunslet Hawks take to the field for their game against Bramley at the last winter mid-week evening league game at South Leeds Stadium.
Photo: Graham Lindley