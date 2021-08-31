Enjoy these photo memories from Leeds in 2002. PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe
Leeds in August 2002 - 14 stories making the news

August 2002 proved to be a month of surprises - especially for one Leeds resident.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Tuesday, 31st August 2021, 6:00 am

Angela Williams from Morley was understandably shocked when she opened a can of baked beans to find a beetle staring back at her. Continuing with the animal theme it was also a month which featured an abandoned kitten melting hearts and a cricket legend helping a pigeon fly high. Celebrity visits, Leeds West Indian Carnival, shows and anniversaries also feature in this photo gallery from a month to remember. READ MORE: 26 Leeds publicans you may remember from the early 2000s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds in August 2002

The new born kitten was found abandoned outside the Cats Protection League shelter in Bramley.

Photo: Tony Johnson

2. Leeds in August 2002

Andrew Flintoff helps a pigeon that was stuck in the nets ahead of the Test Match at Headingley.

3. Leeds in August 2002

Fans show their delight as Popstars contestant Darius entertained them at The Light in the city centre.

Photo: Graham Lindley

4. Leeds in August 2002

Boy band Blue were in Leeds city centre to launch new O2 store on Commercial Street.

