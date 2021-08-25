Leeds in August 2001 - 12 stories making the news

They were the top selling toy across Leeds in the summer of 2001 with North Yorkshire champion Harriet Buck showcasing her skills at The Headrow shopping centre. Also a creating stir at the time was a Mini parked half way up a tower block on City Square. Enjoy these photo memories from the stories and people making the news across the city in August 2001. READ MORE: Go inside the Corn Exchange during the 1990s and 2000s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Leeds in August 2001
Do you remember this full size Mini parked on the side of a tower block in City Square?
Photo: Tony Johnson
2. Leeds in 2001
Youngsters at the Mandela Centre took part in the Chapeltown Summertime Project.
3. Leeds in August 2001
Staff and residents at Harrogate Lodge Nursing Home in Chapel Allerton dress up in fancy costumes for a wheelchair push around Roundhay Park to raise funds for a residents trip
Photo: Tony Johnson
4. Leeds in August 2001
Ian Harte is pictured with a yellow Robin Reliant at Elland Road after being voted the week's worst player in training by his teammates.
Photo: Mark Bickerdike