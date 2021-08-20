Leeds in August 1999 - 16 stories making the news

You have to go back to August 1999 when the city and its residents witnessed a total solar eclipse. It was also a month which featured books on the move and your YEP used as the backdrop for a new children's TV programme. And visitors to the Royal Armouries could not help but feel sorry for knights in armour as everyone melted in the ice cream heat. READ MORE: 31 Leeds restaurants you may remember from the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Leeds in August 1999
The Leeds Central Library was moving to Leeds Town Hall. Coun Tom Murray is pictured with librarian Deborah Cook and some of the books on the move.
Photo: Mel Hulme
2. Leeds in August 1999
Andy Deane from the Royal Armouries melts in the ice cream heat wearing more than 80lbs of armour. He was involved in daily displays of jousting and knights in Armour fights for visitors.
Photo: John Giles/PA
3. Leeds in August 1999
An opend day was held at Yorkshire Cricket Club. Pictured in the nets is Gerpret Suri.
Photo: James Hardisty
4. Leeds in August 1999
Teenagers from Fairfield Youth Centre in Bramley paint a mural on the fence surrounding the building. Pictured are Shantell Dixon (bottom), Danielle Dixon, Lisa Partridge and Craig Croft.
Photo: Gary Longbottom