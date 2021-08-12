Leeds in August 1997 - 16 stories making the news

The Leeds West Indian Carnival brought its dynamic brand of bright colour and vibrancy to the streets while the Rhythms of the City festival brought family fun to the masses. Music also dominated the news headlines. Thousands enjoyed the V97 festial at Temple Newsam, a singer-songwriter regarded as one of the most influential musicians of the 20th century took to stage in the city while the launch of a new album by Oasis led to long queues at record stores. Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in August 1997. READ MORE: 43 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1997 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook