Enjoy these memories of Leeds in August 1997. PIC: James Hardisty
Leeds in August 1997 - 16 stories making the news

It was the month a city came out to play thanks to a series of summer sizzlers.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Thursday, 12th August 2021, 6:00 am

The Leeds West Indian Carnival brought its dynamic brand of bright colour and vibrancy to the streets while the Rhythms of the City festival brought family fun to the masses. Music also dominated the news headlines. Thousands enjoyed the V97 festial at Temple Newsam, a singer-songwriter regarded as one of the most influential musicians of the 20th century took to stage in the city while the launch of a new album by Oasis led to long queues at record stores. Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in August 1997. READ MORE: 43 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1997 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds in August 1997

The Leeds West Indian Carnival parade makes its way down Harehills Lane.

Photo: Bruce Greer

2. Leeds in August 1997

The City of Leeds begins its search for athletics stars of the future with the launch of Spar Track 1997. Pictured are Robert Guest, Claire Connon, Adrian Smollett and Stuart Vincent.

Photo: Mel Hulme

3. Leeds in August 1997

Members of the North West Lawn Mowers Association racing their machines at Temple Newsam.

Photo: Justin Lloyd

4. Leeds in August 1997

Isabelle Bach of Les Zanimos with her singing vegetables at Kirkgate Market as part of the Rhythms of the City Festival.

Photo: Mark Bickerdike

