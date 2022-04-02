Leeds in April 1996: When your city woke up to a Big Breakfast

The popular early morning Channel 4 show was broadcast from Woodhouse Moor with presenter Peter Andre in April 1996. He is pictured with contestants Nicky Clark (left) and Lynsey Roberts between filming. It was also a month pensioners at a sheltered home in the city were left bingo-ing mad. They were unable to play their favourite bingo game after burglars stole the PA system used to announce the numbers. Enjoy these photo memories plucked from the YEP archive charting 30 days in the life of your Leeds. READ MORE: Leeds from the air in the 1990s - how many of these city landmarks do you recognise? LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Leeds in April 1996
Now Hear This. Pensioners at Middleton Park Court sheltered home were unable to play their favourite bingo game after burglars stole the PA system used to announce the numbers. Pictured is Marion Carson having to make do with a bull-horn.
Photo: Peter Thacker
2. Leeds in April 1996
West Row hairdressing salon in the Victoria Quarter was celebrating its 10th birthday. Pictured are owners Mark Westerman and Steve Rowbottom.
Photo: Richard Moran
3. Leeds in April 1996
A former coal storage site at Allerton Bywater is being transformed into a conservation area with ponds, trees, wildflowers and even the re-housing of frogs, toads and newts
Photo: Peter Thacker
4. Leeds in April 1996
These campaigners were fighting for the future of the tennis courts at Western Flatts Park in Wortley. Pictured in the neglected courts are, from left, Anne Ellis, Eileen Page, Richard Page and Susan Stephenson.
Photo: Keith Allison