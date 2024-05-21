Around 300,000 people turned out for the 7th Lord Mayor's Parade through the city centre in June 1980 with Santa also making an appearance. The theme of the parade was ‘Leeds into the 80s' and and over 70 floats took part, representing industries and businesses and social activities across the city. The procession started from Woodhouse Moor and followed Woodhouse Lane, Merrion Street, Vicar Lane, Briggate, The Headrow, Calverley Street, past the Civic Hall, where the Lord Mayor of Leeds, Councillor Eric Atkinson took the salute and finally dispersed at Woodhouse Moor. Lewis’s department store on 'The Lord Mayor's Award for the Best Overall Entry'. READ MORE: 22 Leeds city centre shops you may remember from the 1980s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
Lewis's staff pose on a decorated float. Staff dressed as characters from the Wild West. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
The winning decorated float in the 7th Lord Mayor's Parade in June 1980 seen here in the evening. Lewis's department store on The Headrow is visible in the background. At an evening reception the Lord Mayor presented the Lewis's team with 'The Lord Mayor's Award for the Best Overall Entry'. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Four 'saloon girls' from Lewis's department store have left their American Wild Western 'steam engine' in the 7th Lord Mayor's Parade to present the Lord Mayor, Councillor Eric Atkinson MBE with a one hundred dollar bill. The parade has temporarily halted in front of the Civic Hall (seen left) and the Lord Mayor is in position to receive a salute from each entrant as they pass by. The Lewis's girls are attired in red dresses trimmed with green and gold, black fishnet stockings and buttoned boots. The outfits are accessorised with black, elbow length gloves, black chockers and sequinned heddresses decorated with red and yellow ostrich feather. The Mace bearer is seen at the left edge and there is a good view of the Leeds Civic Mace which dates back to 1694, and was made by Arthur Mangey, a goldsmith of Briggate. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
The carriage of the American Western 'steam engine' which was Lewis's entry in the 7th Annual Lord Mayor's Parade. It was cleverly designed and the colourful red, green and gold effect was achieved by over 20,000 ribbon bows of the type used to decorated parcels. This attention to detail help it to win the 'Lord Mayor's Award for the Best Overall Entry' on the day. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Lewis's decorated float as it 'steams' up The Headrow past Lewis's department store, seen left. 300,000 people turned out on the blustery, showery June day to watch the 7th Lord Mayor's Annual Parade wind it's way around the city centre. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
The American Western style steam engine is just passing the junction with Albion Place where Dolcis Shoe Shop is located at the corner. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net