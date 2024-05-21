3 . 7th Lord Mayor's Parade

Four 'saloon girls' from Lewis's department store have left their American Wild Western 'steam engine' in the 7th Lord Mayor's Parade to present the Lord Mayor, Councillor Eric Atkinson MBE with a one hundred dollar bill. The parade has temporarily halted in front of the Civic Hall (seen left) and the Lord Mayor is in position to receive a salute from each entrant as they pass by. The Lewis's girls are attired in red dresses trimmed with green and gold, black fishnet stockings and buttoned boots. The outfits are accessorised with black, elbow length gloves, black chockers and sequinned heddresses decorated with red and yellow ostrich feather. The Mace bearer is seen at the left edge and there is a good view of the Leeds Civic Mace which dates back to 1694, and was made by Arthur Mangey, a goldsmith of Briggate. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net