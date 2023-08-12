It was the year a green gem played host to a tennis clash featuring stars from across the pond.
Temple Newsam staged an exhibition tennis match featuring players from home and abroad including a six Grand Slam singles champion. This was 1955, a year which also saw 20,000 books on the move in the city centre and an open air swimming pool proving as popular as ever. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.
An exhibition tennis match in progress at the Temple Newsam Arena. The players taking part in this mixed doubles match are Miss Doris Hart (USA) and Roger Becker (GB) versus Miss Lois Felix (USA) and Hugh Stewart (USA). Crowds of spectators are gathered all around the court to get a close-up view while others are sitting on the grassy hill in the foreground to look down on the action. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
A section of the crowd at the exhibition tennis match at Temple Newsam in June 1955. The spectators nearest the front are seated on deckchairs while those behind are either standing or lounging on the grass in the background. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
The players who took part in a exhibition tennis match at Temple Newsam Arena. They are, from left, Hugh Stewart (USA), Lois Felix (USA), Roger Becker (GB), and Doris Hart (USA) who won six Grand Slam singles titles including Wimbledon and both the French Open and US Open twice. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
The Library of Commerce, Science and Technical moved from cramped conditions in the Art Gallery to more spacious premises in the Tiled Hall of the Central Library, in which a new gallery had been put up providing further storage and work space. 20,000 books were transported from the basement to this gallery. Pictured are two library workers stacking up the books on their arrival. Behind, part of the elaborate tiling on the walls is visible; this was hidden from view for so long until the gallery was pulled down during the Library's closure in 1999-2000. Finally restored, the Tiled Hall re-opened to the public in June 2007. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net