4 . Leeds in 1955

The Library of Commerce, Science and Technical moved from cramped conditions in the Art Gallery to more spacious premises in the Tiled Hall of the Central Library, in which a new gallery had been put up providing further storage and work space. 20,000 books were transported from the basement to this gallery. Pictured are two library workers stacking up the books on their arrival. Behind, part of the elaborate tiling on the walls is visible; this was hidden from view for so long until the gallery was pulled down during the Library's closure in 1999-2000. Finally restored, the Tiled Hall re-opened to the public in June 2007. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net