3 . Festival of Britain memories

The 13th company of the Leeds Battalion of the Boys Brigade in front of Leeds Town Hall. The occasion was the relaying of five loyal messages to the King by trios of Boys Brigade members from all over the country. The northern contingent set out from John O'Groats, and arrived at Buckingham Palace on May 10, 1951. The trio setting off from the Town Hall ran to Whingate junction before handing on to another trio. The members from Leeds were Cpl. G. Higgins, Sgt. J. Ladley and L/Cpl. B. Parker. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net