Leeds city centre: Photos take you down Briggate in the 1930s

It was a decade which brought the curtain down on two decades of cinema history on the much loved city centre street. The Rialto opened in April 1911 as the Picture House. The 600-seat cinema boasted 'Wedgewood and Jacobean Tea Lounges', 'a beautifully designed tea room for the ladies, a smoke room for the men'. It became the Rialto in February 1927 and closed in March 1939 before being demolished to make way for the new Marks and Spencer store. These images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Fascinating pictures show life in Leeds during the 1930s
1. Briggate in the 1930s
Shops on Briggate in March 1936. Pictured, from left to right, are Watson Cairns, Direct Woollen Co, Royal Hotel, Lamberts Chambers. The entrance to Bowers Yard and Whip Public House can also be seen.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Briggate in the 1930s
A view looking from the junction of Briggate with Call Lane (right) and Swinegate (left) through the London and North Eastern Railway bridge on Lower Briggate in June 1933. The Golden Lion Hotel can be seen on the left with Fred Verity and Son, Ironmongers on the right.
3. Briggate in the 1930s
Pictured in March 1938, from left, is Burtons Arcade, previously known as the George and Dragon Yard. In focus is Burtons tailor. The factory which made clothes for Montague Burton shops was in Hudson Road, Harehills. By 1925 it was the largest clothing factory in the world. Above the shop, The Imperial Hotel, with Nelson's billiard hall. In 1961 the old hotel building was demolished and Burton company rebuilt new store on the site.
4. Briggate in the 1930s
Stone's Radio Shop prior to having building work done on it in January 1939.
