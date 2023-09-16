It was the year football came home as Leeds and beyond celebrated England’s World Cup win.
1. Leeds city centre in 1966
A view of Wade Lane showing the Merrion Centre multi-storey car park in June 1966. To the right is the entrance to the Merrion Centre superstore. Opened in 1964, the Merrion Centre was the first shopping/leisure centre in Leeds, an early example of the mixed-use developments now prevalent in the 21st century. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Leeds city centre in 1966
Leeds United's participants in England's triumphant World Cup winning squad are welcomed at a reception at the Civic Hall in August 1966 by the Lord Mayor of Leeds, Alderman Joshua S. Walsh. Pictured, from lefdt, are Norman Hunter, then the Lady Mayoress, Jack Charlton in the centre, the Lord Mayor and finally trainer Les Cocker. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Leeds city centre in 1966
This photo was taken from the top of the Merrion Centre multi-storey car park looking across in the direction of Woodhouse Lane. The three church spires belong to Emmanuel, left, Trinity, centre, and Blenheim Baptist Church, right. The silhouette of University's Parkinson building is visible in the background. The rooftop just showing behind the Bristol motorcar is the Cobourg Tavern at the junction of woodhouse Lane with Claypit Lane. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Leeds city centre in 1966
The Lord Mayor of Leeds, Joshua S. Walsh, meets a group of French and English boys outside Leeds Civic Hall in August 1966, one of the many events he attended during his Mayoral year of 1966-67. The Brotherton wing of Leeds General Infirmary can be seen in the background. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net