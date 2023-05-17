Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs
Two poultry workers infected with bird flu, UK officials confirm
Barclays set to shut 15 more UK branches in latest round of closures
Facebook and Instagram roll out UK verification subscription service
Sky customers report internet and mobile outage
Tributes pour in for pregnant mum of two Frankie Jules-Hough

Leeds city centre memories: Go inside Virgin Records during the 1980s

Every pop picker has a soundtrack to their life.

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 17th May 2023, 04:45 BST

Songs which make you smile, make you cry and those which remind you perhaps of a love that got away. Anyway, chances are that if you bought that record in the 1980s you probably bought it from Virgin Records in Leeds city centre. And the retailer was on the move in Briggate in the mid-1980s. It opened what was its largest store outside London in December 1984. The brand had for a long time been associated with dark rooms with the booming beat of rock music blaring away. The new store offered a new image to offer something for all the family, for pop-mad children to ‘Ole Blue Eyes for mum. Careful planning, clear signs, bright lights and modern decor helped shoppers navigate the different departments. Just past the front entrance was the hi-fi section – an area Virgin intended to develop. READ MORE: When Madonna mania swept over Roundhay Park LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

What did you buy from Virgin back in the day?

1. Virgin Records

What did you buy from Virgin back in the day? Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
August 1984 and Virgin Records were on the move in Briggate to create what was likely to be their largest store outside London. They revealed plans to move from their existing location, pictured, near the junction of Briggate and Duncan Street.

2. Virgin Records

August 1984 and Virgin Records were on the move in Briggate to create what was likely to be their largest store outside London. They revealed plans to move from their existing location, pictured, near the junction of Briggate and Duncan Street. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
They wanted to take over this building which at the time was occupied by Wades Furnishing department store on Briggate near the Empire Arcade. Virgin's trainee manager Jo Walker said at the time: "It is going to be a very big development and will be among our most impressive stores." She added: "It will be redecorated in our red and blue"

3. Virgin Records

They wanted to take over this building which at the time was occupied by Wades Furnishing department store on Briggate near the Empire Arcade. Virgin's trainee manager Jo Walker said at the time: "It is going to be a very big development and will be among our most impressive stores." She added: "It will be redecorated in our red and blue" Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
The new store offered computer software ranges from games to programming courses.

4. Virgin Records

The new store offered computer software ranges from games to programming courses. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:LeedsLondonMadonnaRoundhay Park