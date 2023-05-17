Songs which make you smile, make you cry and those which remind you perhaps of a love that got away. Anyway, chances are that if you bought that record in the 1980s you probably bought it from Virgin Records in Leeds city centre. And the retailer was on the move in Briggate in the mid-1980s. It opened what was its largest store outside London in December 1984. The brand had for a long time been associated with dark rooms with the booming beat of rock music blaring away. The new store offered a new image to offer something for all the family, for pop-mad children to ‘Ole Blue Eyes for mum. Careful planning, clear signs, bright lights and modern decor helped shoppers navigate the different departments. Just past the front entrance was the hi-fi section – an area Virgin intended to develop. READ MORE: When Madonna mania swept over Roundhay Park LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook