James Milner rose through the academy ranks making his senior debut at the age of just 16 when in November 2002 he became the second youngest player to appear in the English top flight. He broke hearts after being for forced to depart for Newcastle United amid the financial crisis in LS11 following relegation from the Premier League in 2004. He made 54 appearances for the club in total before his exit, scoring five goals in the process.