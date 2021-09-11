James Milner - Photo memories of a home-grown talent

James Milner rose through the academy ranks making his senior debut at the age of just 16 when in November 2002 he became the second youngest player to appear in the English top flight. He broke hearts after being for forced to depart for Newcastle United amid the financial crisis in LS11 following relegation from the Premier League in 2004. He made 54 appearances for the club in total before his exit, scoring five goals in the process. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. James Milner in focus
James Milner pictured on his debut against West Ham United in November 2002.
Photo: Mark Bickerdike
2. James Milner in focus
James Milneris congratulated by Gary Kelly and teammates after scoring during the Premiership clash against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Boxing Day 2002.
Photo: Getty
3. James Milner in focus
James Milner celebrates after scoring against Chelsea during the Premiership clash at Elland Road in December 2002.
Photo: Getty
4. James Milner in focus
James Milner in action during the FA Cup third round clash against Scunthorpe United at Glanford Park in January 2003. Leeds won 2-0.
Photo: Getty