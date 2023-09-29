Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Hunslet in the 1980s: Photo gems chart changing face of Leeds suburb

This bird’s eye view of Hunslet shows disused factory buildings which were set to be demolished to make way for new houses.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 29th Sep 2023, 04:45 BST

The derelict site included buildings on land bordering Leasowe Road and Pepper Road with plans for an £2.75 million investment to build 36 new homes. Two bedroom semis and three bedroom detached homes were projected to cost between £21,950 and £24,675. This was Hunslet in the 1980s, a decade which saw efforts to protect the community’s proud industrial heritage as the winds of social and economic change blew in. READ MORE: Photo memories chart rise and fall of Hunslet's Leek Street Flats LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Enjoy these photo memories of Hunslet in the 1980s.

1. Hunslet in the 1980s

Enjoy these photo memories of Hunslet in the 1980s. Photo: YPN

The site of the former Leek Street flats which in September 1989 was earmarked for major improvement.

2. Hunslet in the 1980s

The site of the former Leek Street flats which in September 1989 was earmarked for major improvement. Photo: YPN

The Rev Joseph Wieland, pictured at the Hunslet Baptist Tabernacle on Low Road in March 1987, which was celebrating its 150th anniversary.

3. Hunslet in the 1980s

The Rev Joseph Wieland, pictured at the Hunslet Baptist Tabernacle on Low Road in March 1987, which was celebrating its 150th anniversary. Photo: YPN

Morrisons supermarket in the Hunslet District Centre pictured in April 1983.

4. Hunslet in the 1980s

Morrisons supermarket in the Hunslet District Centre pictured in April 1983. Photo: YPN

