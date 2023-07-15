Hunslet in the 1960s: Photo gems include parade of shops that no longer exist

These memories turn back the clock to Hunslet in the 1960s and feature a parade of shops which fell foul of the bulldozer.
These shops on Hunslet Lane at the junction with South Row included a greengrocers, tobacconists and a cafe. Yet they were demolished as part slum clearance in accordance with he 1957 Housing Act. The photo, dating back to February 1961, is one of 12 showcasing life around Hunslet during the decade. Local landmarks including Hunslet Baptist Tabernacle are featured as part of these trip down memory lane. The images are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future.
1. Hunslet in the 1960s
A view of old shop premises in Hunslet Lane at the junction with South Row. In view is a greengrocers, proprietor, Harry Sidebottom, a tobacconists shop and Jim's Cozy Cafe. A sign above the window advertising the News of the World newspaper states 'Mr Anthony Armstrong-Jones, the unknown celebrity' South Market Cafe is on the corner at number 58. The row was demolished in accordance with he 1957 Housing Act. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
2. Hunslet in the 1960s
A grocers on Cotton Mill Row pictured in February 1966. The shop was closed on Tuesdays according to a sign in the door. Outside next to a post box marked 'Postal District Number 10' crates and sacks are stacked while a van is parked on the street. On the right is a row of through terraced houses with private front gardens. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
3. Hunslet in the 1960s
Milner Grove is on the left, the shop at the corner is number 7 Anchor Road. It is drapers shop, the business of John Bray. Joseph Street can be seen on the far right. Pictured in April 1964. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
4. Hunslet in the 1960s
A view of the ornate frontage of the Leeds Industrial Co-operative Society Limited situated in Beatrice Place. Posters decorate the windows advertising saving to be made there eg. Wheatsheaf sliced peaches at 1s/ 6d - Save 4d. The butchers department or meat purveyors is situated adjacent to the grocery department on the right of the image. Pictured in April 1966. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service