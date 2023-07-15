Hunslet in the 1960s: Photo gems include parade of shops that no longer exist

These shops on Hunslet Lane at the junction with South Row included a greengrocers, tobacconists and a cafe. Yet they were demolished as part slum clearance in accordance with he 1957 Housing Act. The photo, dating back to February 1961, is one of 12 showcasing life around Hunslet during the decade. Local landmarks including Hunslet Baptist Tabernacle are featured as part of these trip down memory lane. The images are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future. READ MORE: Photos celebrate Hunslet in the 1950s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook