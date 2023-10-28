This photo is sure to evoke memories from a generation of children who went to school in Hunslet in the mid-1960s.
Bewerley Street Infant School was the first purpose built school to be built by Leeds School Board and opened its doors to pupils on August 8th, 1873. It boasted classrooms with large, arched windows and behind the high wall, toilets are located. By the 1950s, the school was for juniors (7-11 years), the Infants having moved to a school on Hunslet Hall Road. This photo dates back to 1964 and is one of more than 20 celebrating a year in the life of the community. The images are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future.
The buildings and rear entrances of Bewerley Street Infant School in June 1964. It was the first purpose built school to be built by Leeds School Board and opened its doors to pupils on August 8th, 1873. It has classrooms with large, arched windows and behind the high wall, toilets are situated. By the 1950s, the school was for Juniors (7 – 11 Years), the Infants having moved to a school on Hunslet Hall Road. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
A view looking down Dewsbury Road towards Hunslet Hall Road. Shops include Harry Norris family butcher at number 164a with fenton dispensing chemist at number 162. A pram stands outside the butchers while a man, woman and child walk towards Roxburgh Road. Cars are parked at the curb while people walk past the shops. In the distance an advertisement for Mackesons Ale can be seen. Pictured in August 1964. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
The junction of Dewsbury Road and Moor View Road in August 1964. On the far left is a Bread Shop at number 146. Also on the left are back-to-back houses with an advertising hoarding on the wall promoting Danish bacon. Two women and two children walk past a parked car towards the open door of number 140. On the right is Moor View Road displaying multiple advertisements for Rent a set 19" TV for 8'3, Wm Youngers Beer and Belle Vue Zoo Park. smaller posters promote the Elvis film Kissin' Cousins at the ABC Cinema Vicar Lane and recitals at Temple Newsam. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
A view down Dewsbury Road away from Hunslet Hall Road in August 1964. Shops on the right include Lucille's drapers at number 176, Jones of Oakwood Electrical Appliance dealers at number 172. At number 170 is a wallpaper store with the White Rose Cleaners & Dyers on the right at number 168. On the corner is the empty shop of what was once Contact Commission Sales Service Ltd, now with posters stuck to windows. On the wall of Roxburgh Road an advertising hording promoting Hovis bread. A woman in a head scarf walks a dog past the shops. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
Shops on Dewsbury Road including a modern mens outfitters on the right at number 192. Ladders inside the shop suggest a refit in process however the sign above the shop still promotes 'Honest and friendly service' with 'All goods priced in plain figures'. On the left at number 194 is a grocers with a ginnel on the left giving access to the rear of the shops. On the far left an advertisement is painted on the rear wall of a building promoting A. Wrights garage. Pictured in August 1964. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
Salvaton Army Citadel on Jack Lane pictured in June 1964. Rylstone street is on the left. The Salvation Army was set up in 1865 by William Booth, he began a Christian Mission to help the poor in London's East End. He called his followers a 'Volunteer Army', but to avoid confusion with the armed forces it became the 'Salvation Army' and uniforms and ranks were adopted. Victorians easily recognised the symbolism and many joined 'to do battle with the devil'. Booth died in 1912, by then the Salvation Army had become a recognised force for good. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service