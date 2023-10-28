Bewerley Street Infant School was the first purpose built school to be built by Leeds School Board and opened its doors to pupils on August 8th, 1873. It boasted classrooms with large, arched windows and behind the high wall, toilets are located. By the 1950s, the school was for juniors (7-11 years), the Infants having moved to a school on Hunslet Hall Road. This photo dates back to 1964 and is one of more than 20 celebrating a year in the life of the community. The images are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future. READ MORE: Photos celebrate Hunslet in the 1950s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook