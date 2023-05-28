The Humber Bridge first opened to traffic at 12.40pm on Wednesday, June 24, 1981 after a series of troubles that lasted right up to the opening day. It was the longest single-span suspension bridge in the world for 17 years until the Akashi Kaikyō Bridge opened in Japan on April 5, 1998. These rarely-seen photos bring to life the story of the Grade I listed landmark spans the Humber estuary between Barton-upon-Humber on the south bank and Hessle on the north bank, connecting the East Riding of Yorkshire with North Lincolnshire. READ MORE: The 15 happiest places to live in Yorkshire