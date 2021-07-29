How Terry Venables' Elland Road career made an impressive start

The Whites eased past Manchester City at Elland Road in front of more than 40,000 fans on the opening day of the 2002/03 season. Goals from debutant Nick Barmby, striker Mark Viduka and substitute Robbie Keane ensured that Leeds coasted to victory. "It's a great start for everybody," reflected Leeds United manager Terry Venables who partied company with the Whites with seven games of the season to go. Leeds would go on to finish 15th, four points and six places behind Manchester City. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook