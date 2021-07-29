Enjoy these photo memories from Leeds United's 3-0 win against Manchester City at Elland Road in August 2002. PIC: Getty
How Terry Venables' Elland Road career made an impressive start

It was a win which ensured Terry Venables' Elland Road career off to an impressive start.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 4:30 pm

The Whites eased past Manchester City at Elland Road in front of more than 40,000 fans on the opening day of the 2002/03 season. Goals from debutant Nick Barmby, striker Mark Viduka and substitute Robbie Keane ensured that Leeds coasted to victory. "It's a great start for everybody," reflected Leeds United manager Terry Venables who partied company with the Whites with seven games of the season to go. Leeds would go on to finish 15th, four points and six places behind Manchester City. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds United 3 Man City 0

Lucas Radebe challenges Mancheaster City's Nicolas Anelka.

Photo: Getty

2. Leeds United 3 Man City 0

Nick Barmby is congratulated by Lucas Radebe after scoring on his debut.

Photo: Getty

3. Leeds United 3 Man City 0

Eirik Bakke pulls Manchester City's Marc Vivien Foe's shirt as he trips over Nick Barmby.

Photo: Getty

4. Leeds United 3 Man City 0

Mark Viduka fires past Manchester City goalkeeper Carlo Nash to double United's advantage.

Photo: Mark Bickerdike

