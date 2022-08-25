News you can trust since 1890
Enjoy these photo meomories of the city's cafe culture in the early 2000s. PIC: Simon Hulme
How Leeds embraced cafe culture in the early 2000s

Leeds was a city which embraced cafe culture at the dawn of a new millennium.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 4:45 am

Visitors to the city were spoilt for choice when it came to enjoying a break from the daily grind in the early 2000s. Your city centre boasted a range of boutique cafes serving up food and drink alongside the familiar chains. The menu of options also extended out into the suburbs with new openings offering a range of options to cater for all tastes and budgets. READ MORE: 18 Leeds city centre nightspots you probably visited during the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Moderno

Do you remember Moderno cafe on Lower Briggate? Pictured in October 2000.

Photo: Claire Lim

2. Cafe Rouge

Cafe culture at Cafe Rouge in August 2003.

Photo: Simon Hulme

3. Costa

The Costa cafe on Albion Place.

Photo: Mel Hulme

4. Life cafe

Life cafe in the city centre pictured in August 2002.

Photo: Dan Oxtoby

