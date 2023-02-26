News you can trust since 1890
How guinea graves helped Leeds residents provide a decent burial for their loved one

This gallery aims to pay respect to those buried in ‘guinea graves’ around Leeds.

By Andrew Hutchinson
2 minutes ago

These were the public graves containing the remains of local people who died in poverty. This type of burial was introduced in 1857 and continued until 1940. It enabled impoverished people to provide a decent burial for their loved one in a communal plot with a shared headstone. Rather than the family suffering the indignity of a paupers grave for their loved ones, a guinea or 21 shillings (that’s £1.05 in modern money), would pay for an inscription of up to 36 letters. These graves held up to 20 people and the graves were left open until they were filled. Some of the guinea graves in cemeteries around Leeds are inscribed with as many as 46 names. They were also often used in times of an epidemic. READ MORE: How Leeds improved its hygiene through the years LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Guinea graves

Guinea Grave Row at the Leeds Burial Ground on Beckett Street. PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

2. Guinea graves

Guinea graves in Holbeck Cemetery. As many as 46 names are listed on a single tombstone. There are many 'guinea graves' dating from 1857 to the 1940s.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

3. Guinea graves

The front one is inscribed 'S908 Private J. Denison, West Yorkshire Regiment, 3rd November 1918, age 29.' Behind are three common graves commemorating a number of unrelated people all buried in 1918.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

4. Guinea graves

Beckett Street cemetery showing rows of inscription graves or 'guinea graves'. The graves on the right here date from 1912. In the background are the high-rise flats of Shakespeare Towers, Court and Grange.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

