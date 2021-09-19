How a half-time team talk inspired Leeds United to victory at Craven Cottage

Whatever he said had the desired affect as the Whites responded with a commanding second half performance at Craven Cottage in March 2015 to ensure the three points headed back up the M1 to LS11. Fulham forwards Matt Smith and Ross McCormack - both recruited from the Whites in the summer for a combined fee of £11.5m - each missed good early chances before Sam Byram put Leeds ahead. Slack defending just three minutes after the break allowed Sol Bamba to head in Alex Mowatt's corner. Fulham defender Kostas Stafylidis was dismissed for two quick bookings before Mirco Antenucci made it three late on. The result saw Leeds climb to 12th in the Championship while Fulham, with just one win in 13, were left six points above the relegation zone. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook