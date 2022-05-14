Harrogate calling: When Yorkshire hosted the 1982 Eurovision song contest

The group's 1981 Eurovision win with skirt-ripping anthem Making Your Mind Up meant the UK would stage the grand final of the competition the following year.

And Harrogate was picked as the venue by the BBC because its conference centre, boasting a 2,000-seat auditorium, was one of the biggest in the country.

Do you remember Harrogate hosting the 1982 Eurovision song contest?

Eighteen countries took part in the contest which was hosted by English TV presenter and newsreader Jan Leeming.

The opening of the contest showed a map of Europe, with the translation 'Where is Harrogate?' popping up on-screen from the languages of the various countries.

The question was always in the language in which the respective country's song was performed, with the exception of Ireland.

The UK's entry was One Step Further by pop duo Bardo - Sally Ann Triplett and Stephen Fischer - who had been formed to carry the hopes of the home nations.

Bardo were ranked favourites to win by the bookmakers and were also rated highly by Terry Wogan whose dulcet tones and dry narration made the contest all the more watchable.

But it was not to be as Bardot finished seventh with 76 points. Germany emerged victorious with 161 points. The winning entry was 'Ein bißchen Frieden' by teenage singer Nicole.

The 17-year-old went on to sing the reprise of her song in English, French and Dutch, as well as German, to the delight of the invited audience in Harrogate who stood up to applaud her. The English version went on to top the UK Singles Chart.