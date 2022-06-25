Harehills in the 1930s: Clock Cinema and Fforde Grene in focus

The 1930s saw the curtain raised on the Clock Cinema while the community raised a glass for the first time at the Fforde Grene pub. It proved to be a decade of progress and change which are reflected in this charming photos around LS8. They are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: 14 photos of Harehills in 2005 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Harehills in the 1930s
The Fforde Grene was opened in November 1938 by the Melborne brewery. The name was taken from the Ford family estate in Staffordshire; the old hall was called Fforde Grene. It closed in July 2004 following a police raid.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Harehills in the 1930s
The Clock Buildings, a parade of shops in front of the cinema in Roundhay Road pictured in May 193. The junction with Copgrove Road is at the left edge.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Harehills in the 1930s
A licensed grocers shop on Brander Road pictured in April 1939. The shop window is obscured by advertisements for Melbourne and Tetley's beers.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Harehills in the 1930s
Gravestones in Harehills cemetery pictured in March 1939. Sidney Charles Knight, Thomas Evans, Clifford I Nicholson, Elizabeth Johnson, Sarah Hannah Playford, Edgar Pullan, Doris May Davies, Jack Wortley, Kathleen Fee, William Rodley, Alice Stones. All died January 1928.The other stone is undated and commemorates Patrick Burke, Mary Jane Hall, Wilfred Brownhill, William Wormald, Mercy Ann Knight, George Albert Smith, Doreen Lawler, Frank Thompson and James Sykes.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net