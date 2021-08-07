Gjanni Alioski - Photo memories of a player who applauded the crowdies

Gjanni Alioski celebrating his goal with the Elland Road crowdies during the Championship clash against Fulham in June 2020 will live long in the memory for a generation of supporters. It was just one of a number of stand out moments Alisoki provided during his four years with the Whites. He played a key part in Leeds United's return to the Premier League after a 16 year exile before going on to prove his point at the highest level as the club finished their first season back in ninth place. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook