Gjanni Alioski - Photo memories of a player who applauded the crowdies

Gjanni Alioski celebrating his goal with the Elland Road crowdies during the Championship clash against Fulham in June 2020 will live long in the memory for a generation of supporters. It was just one of a number of stand out moments Alisoki provided during his four years with the Whites. He played a key part in Leeds United's return to the Premier League after a 16 year exile before going on to prove his point at the highest level as the club finished their first season back in ninth place.
Ezgjan Alioski celebrates after scoring Leeds United's second goal during the Championship clash against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground in August 2017.
Ezgjan Alioski celebrates after scoring the equaliser during the Championship clash against Brentford at Griffin Park in November 2017.
Ezgjan Alioski celebrates after scoring against Middlesbrough during the Championship clash at Elland Road in November 2017.
Ezgjan Alioski volleys the ball towards goal during the Championship clash against Bristol City at Elland Road in November 2018.
