Gaetano Berardi - Photo memories of a no-nonsense fans favourite

Gaetano Berardi walked off the pitch during the Premier League clash against West Brom in May 2021 to a standing ovation from those fans lucky enough to be part of the day. He made more than 150 appearanes for the club during his seven year spell during which time he played a huge part in helping the Whites get back to the promised land after a 16 year hiatus. His time at the club also included two goals and six red cards.