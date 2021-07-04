Enjoy these photo memories of Gaetano Berardi in action for Leeds United. PIC: Getty

Gaetano Berardi - Photo memories of a no-nonsense fans favourite

It proved an emotional farewell to a player who stole the hearts of the Elland Road faithful.

Gaetano Berardi walked off the pitch during the Premier League clash against West Brom in May 2021 to a standing ovation from those fans lucky enough to be part of the day. He made more than 150 appearanes for the club during his seven year spell during which time he played a huge part in helping the Whites get back to the promised land after a 16 year hiatus. His time at the club also included two goals and six red cards. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Gaetano Berardi confronts Sheffield Wednesday's Chris Maguire during the Championship clash at Elland Road in October 2014.

Gaetano Berardi battles with Norwich City's Steven Whittaker during the Championship clash at Carrow Road in October 2014.

Gaetano Berardi protects the ball from Derby County's Jeff Hendrick during the Championship clash at Pride Park in December 2014.

Gaetano Berardi in action during the FA Cup third round clash against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light in January 2015.

