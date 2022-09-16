News you can trust since 1890
From birthdays to weddings: Memories of Roundhay Park’s The Mansion

It’s the historic Leeds venue which once hosted up to four wedding parties every Saturday.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Friday, 16th September 2022, 4:45 am

The Mansion holds a place in the hearts of generations of couples who enjoyed a wedding day to remember against the stunning backdrop of Roundhay Park. The venue also hosted numerous other parties and soirees down the decades as well as business conferences. The now Grade II listed building was originally built as a family home for Thomas Nicholson in the early 19th century. These photos tell the story of The Mansion from country home to hotel and restaurant and feature memories from those who enjoyed a party to remember back in the day. They are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of Joel Skingle Photography, Artemis and photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: Memories of Roundhay Park's open air swimming pool LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

A man is tending to the grass while another man relaxes on a bench in this postcard view of The Mansion. It is postmarked October 27, 1908.

An undated colour-tinted postcard of Roundhay Park showing The Mansion and the bandstand in Roundhay Park.

An undated tinted postcard shows the Middle Walk in Roundhay Park leading to The Mansion. The Middle Walk was designed by architect George Corson in 1873 to link The Mansion with Waterloo Lake. PIC: Clifford Large

An undated postcard view showing the path (Middle Walk) leading up to The Mansion, which is partially hidden by trees.

