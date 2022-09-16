From birthdays to weddings: Memories of Roundhay Park’s The Mansion

The Mansion holds a place in the hearts of generations of couples who enjoyed a wedding day to remember against the stunning backdrop of Roundhay Park. The venue also hosted numerous other parties and soirees down the decades as well as business conferences. The now Grade II listed building was originally built as a family home for Thomas Nicholson in the early 19th century. These photos tell the story of The Mansion from country home to hotel and restaurant and feature memories from those who enjoyed a party to remember back in the day. They are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of Joel Skingle Photography, Artemis and photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: Memories of Roundhay Park's open air swimming pool LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook