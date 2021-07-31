Frazer Richardson: Photo memories of long serving full back

Frazer Richardson made that position his own after Kells called it a day but also impressed on the right side of midfield during his nine years with the club. During that time he made 186 appearances only punctuated by two loan spells at Stoke City in 2003. He scored his first goal for the club on his second start for the Whites on the opening day of the 2004/05 campaign against Derby County at Ellland Road. And another notable strike against Preston North End at Deepdale helped Leeds reach the League One play-off final in 2008. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook