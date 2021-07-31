Enjoy these photo memories of Frazer Richardson in action for Leeds United. PIC: Getty
Frazer Richardson: Photo memories of long serving full back

He was the defender tipped to take fill the right back position after the retirement of club legend Gary Kelly.

Frazer Richardson made that position his own after Kells called it a day but also impressed on the right side of midfield during his nine years with the club. During that time he made 186 appearances only punctuated by two loan spells at Stoke City in 2003. He scored his first goal for the club on his second start for the Whites on the opening day of the 2004/05 campaign against Derby County at Ellland Road. And another notable strike against Preston North End at Deepdale helped Leeds reach the League One play-off final in 2008. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Frazer Richardson in action during a pre-season friendly against Oldham Athletic at Boundary Park in August 2000.

Frazer Richardson and Arsenal striker Thierry Henry battle for the ball during the FA Cup third round clash at Elland Road in January 2004.

Frazer Richardson holds off Aston Villa's Thomas Hitzlsperger during the Premiership clash at Villa Park in February 2004.

Frazer Richardson makes sure Derby County's Michael Johnson is going nowhere during the Championship clash at Elland Road in August 2004.

