Foxwood School: Memories of Leeds' first comprehensive

Foxwood School in Seacroft was the city's first comprehensive. It opened as a comprehensive secondary school for boys in September 1956. During the first two years from 11-13, the curriculum included English, mathematics, sciences, music, woodwork, arts and crafts, history, geography, religious studies, foreign languages, games and physical education. At the age of 13, boys would be able to choose various courses more suited to their abilities. By 1974, there were some 1,600 pupils at Foxwood - boys and girls, the school becoming 'mixed' in 1971 - and 97 teaching staff. It drew pupils from across east Leeds but mostly from Seacroft and the 25,000-strong population. It closed in the 1990s.