Enjoy these photo memories of Foxwood School. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Enjoy these photo memories of Foxwood School. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Foxwood School: Memories of Leeds' first comprehensive

It's the Leeds school with a claim to fame.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Saturday, 5th March 2022, 4:45 am

Foxwood School in Seacroft was the city's first comprehensive. It opened as a comprehensive secondary school for boys in September 1956. During the first two years from 11-13, the curriculum included English, mathematics, sciences, music, woodwork, arts and crafts, history, geography, religious studies, foreign languages, games and physical education. At the age of 13, boys would be able to choose various courses more suited to their abilities. By 1974, there were some 1,600 pupils at Foxwood - boys and girls, the school becoming ‘mixed’ in 1971 - and 97 teaching staff. It drew pupils from across east Leeds but mostly from Seacroft and the 25,000-strong population. It closed in the 1990s. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: Walk around Seacroft Shopping Centre during the 1960s and 1970s | 16 photos you'll only understand if you were a Parklands Girls' High School pupil LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Foxwood School

By 1962 a sixth form had been established and in 1963 the target of 1,500 pupils had been reached.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales

2. Foxwood School

Foxwood changed from an all boys’ school to a mixed one in 1971 while Bob Spooner was headteacher: "Unfortunately the intake of boys was always going to be in excess of girls due to the close proximity of Parklands Girls School which was situated within Foxwood’s catchment area".

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales

3. Foxwood School

In 1973 Leeds undertook a massive reorganisation of the education system by establishing a first, middle and high school pattern of education which came into force the following year. Foxwood became a high school.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales

4. Foxwood School

Foxwood was an innovative school throughout its history. It was the first comprehensive school to abolish corporal punishment and one of the first to abandon school uniform and invite pupils "to dress suitably according to their personal taste."

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Leeds
Next Page
Page 1 of 2