They turn back the clock more than 120 years to shine a light on how the city centre continued to evolve both socially and economically. 1910 will be remembered by history as the year the first woman was allowed to vote in a Parliamentary election in Leeds. Her name was Francis Rushworth. These 14 photos chart the year in pictures and feature city centre landmarks as well as well-travelled streets which remain part of the cityscape today.
1. Leeds city centre in 1910
Houses in Francis Court, set around cobbled yard. Access was from Neville Street, entrance between number 13 and 14. A measuring rod and ladders are near the entrance, a workman looking on, dressed in the fashion of the period. Through the entrance a portion of School Close Mills can be seen, which was at number 26 Neville Street, on the opposite side. Pictured in September 1910. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Leeds city centre in 1910
Looking across City Square to Park Row. Mill Hill chapel and Midland Railway Insurance building on Boar Lane in March 1910. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Leeds city centre in 1910
Call Lane in March 1910.; Empty business premises to make way for New Market Street improvement. Premises shown were at number 22 Call Lane James Skelton, then at number 20 Cash Boot Co. Next is the passage leading to New Market Street with Globe boot stores to the right of that at number 16. Number 14 was formerly Jackson's Stores Ltd house furnishers. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Leeds city centre in 1910
The corner of Edward Street and Little Templar Street in October 1910. Houses in main view are derelict. To the left can be seen entrance to Bakehouse Court. Women and children in the street. Long ladder against end wall and two workmen are holding a measuring pole against the side of the house. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Leeds city centre in 1910
View looking from East Street towards Garden Street, where an unnamed bridge carries the road over Timble Beck. In the centre is a lodging house, 'Queen Lodging House for Men'. Scaffolding is to the right of the building. On the right is Hudson and Co., timber merchants and sawmill. This was to be included in the East Street improvement area. Pictured in March 1910. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Leeds city centre in 1910
The corner of Edward Street and Templar Street, showing derelict houses. Two workmen are holding a measuring pole against wall of the corner shop. Two small boys standing outside entrance to Bakehouse Court can be seen to the right. Poster for Assembly Rooms, Briggate. Pictured in October 1910. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net