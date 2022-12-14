News you can trust since 1890
Christmas in Leeds: Memories of school nativity scenes and festive concerts

This photo gallery is jam packed with angelic faces.

By Andrew Hutchinson
3 minutes ago

It brings together nativity scenes and Christmas concerts at schools across Leeds down the decades. They feature pupils dressed as Joseph and Mary, the Angel Gabriel, innkeepers, wise men and animals all in costumes probably made by long suffering parents. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: How Leeds celebrated Christmas in the early 2000s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Christmas in Leeds

Enjoy these photo memories of Christmas nativity and concerts at schools around Leeds. PIC: Emma Nichols

Photo: Emma Nichols

2. Christmas in Leeds

The Nativity was performed for parents by Rose Court pupils, the pre-preparatory department of Leeds Girls' High School in December 2005. Pictured is Emily Johnson (Mary), Jenna Pate (Joseph), Eve McArthur (Gabriel) and Georgina Jackson Steele (choir) and Simonica Kaur (choir).

Photo: Third Party

3. Christmas in Leeds

Leeds Grammar School nativity in December 2005.

Photo: Peter Langford

4. Christmas in Leeds

One of the wise men in the Christmas Nativity play at St Theresa's Primary School in Cross Gates in December 1999.

Photo: Emma Nichols

