The images provide a fascinating glimpse into how a city celebrated during the decade. The photos bring together city centre shopping and Christmas lights, as well as concerts and nativity scenes. They are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: The babies born on Christmas Day in Leeds during the 1990s and 2000s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook