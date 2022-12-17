News you can trust since 1890
Christmas in Leeds: How a city celebrated during the 1950s

These photos aim to offer comfort and joy for a generation of those who remember Christmas in Leeds during the 1950s.

By Andrew Hutchinson
4 minutes ago

The images provide a fascinating glimpse into how a city celebrated during the decade. The photos bring together city centre shopping and Christmas lights, as well as concerts and nativity scenes. They are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: The babies born on Christmas Day in Leeds during the 1990s and 2000s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Christmas in Leeds

Enjoy these photo memories of Leeds at Christmas in the 1950s. PIC: YPN

Photo: YPN

2. Christmas in Leeds

Children admire an Illuminated Christmas tree which had been placed in the Garden of Rest on The Headrow in December 1959.

Photo: YPN

3. Christmas in Leeds

A group of children pose for a photograph during a Christmas party in Bramley circa 1952.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

4. Christmas in Leeds

A busy Ballans fruit and veg stall in Kirkgate Market in December 1951.

Photo: YPN

