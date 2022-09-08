Chapel Allerton in 1930s: Cinemas, pubs and shops in focus

The Dominion boasted '1,600 easy chairs’ assuring ‘absolute comfort for everybody’ when it first opened during a decade which also featured carnival fun on the streets of LS7. Other local landmarks featured in this gallery include Chapel Allerton recreation ground and The Mexborough Arms as well as shops at the heart of the community. They are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Chapel Allerton in the 1960s – Pubs and shops in focus LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook