News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Enjoy these photo memories of Chapel Allerton in the 1930s. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Enjoy these photo memories of Chapel Allerton in the 1930s. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Chapel Allerton in 1930s: Cinemas, pubs and shops in focus

This ‘super cinema of the suburb’ is among photos gems showcasing life in Chapel Allerton during the 1930s.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 4:45 am

The Dominion boasted '1,600 easy chairs’ assuring ‘absolute comfort for everybody’ when it first opened during a decade which also featured carnival fun on the streets of LS7. Other local landmarks featured in this gallery include Chapel Allerton recreation ground and The Mexborough Arms as well as shops at the heart of the community. They are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Chapel Allerton in the 1960s – Pubs and shops in focus LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Chapel Allerton in the 1930s

A parade of shops on the corner of Potternewton Road and Scott Hall Road in February 1931. In view is a grocers shop owned by Fred Dawson who also owns a fish and chip shop to the left.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales

2. Chapel Allerton in the 1930s

The entrance to Chapel Allerton Hospital pictured in May 1938. It became a centre for war pensioners and a specialist hospital for the fitting of artificial limbs.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales

3. Chapel Allerton in the 1930s

Trapps Garage on Harrogate Road at the junction with Stainbeck Lane pictured in April 1936. It was the garage and motor repair shop business of John William Trapps also Perry Trapps.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales

4. Chapel Allerton in the 1930s

The junction of Gledhow Lane (right), Woodland Lane (left) and Church Lane (behind the camera) pictured in April 1933. The stone building on the right is the lodge to a large house named Allerton Park, which in the mid 19th century had been known as Blue Villa.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Chapel AllertonCinemasThe Secret Library LeedsPubs
Next Page
Page 1 of 5