Brian Deane - Photo memories of a popular Leeds United striker

He was the Leeds City Boys striker who went on to make it to the big time.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Saturday, 16th October 2021, 11:30 am

Brian Deane initially made his name with Doncaster Rovers then Sheffield United for whom he scored the first ever Premier League goal in August 1992. He moved to Elland Road in 1993 for a then record fee of £2.7 million and went onto net 32 goals in 138 appearances for the Whites. The haul included a goal against Tottenham Hotspur which fired Leeds United into the UEFA Cup. He returned to Leeds United in 2004 for a second spell which featured a four goal day to remember against Queens Park Rangers at Elland Road. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Brian Deane celebrates scoring during a Premiership clash against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in March 1994.

Photo: Getty

Brian Deane rises high with Wimbledon's John Scales during the Premiership clash at Selhurst Park in March 1994. The Whites lost 1-0.

Photo: Getty

Brian Deane is tackled by Manchester United's Paul Ince during the Premier League clash at Elland Road in April 1994.

Photo: Getty

Brian Deane in action during Leeds United's Premier League against West Ham United at Upton Park in August 1995.

Photo: Getty

