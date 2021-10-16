Brian Deane - Photo memories of a popular Leeds United striker

Brian Deane initially made his name with Doncaster Rovers then Sheffield United for whom he scored the first ever Premier League goal in August 1992. He moved to Elland Road in 1993 for a then record fee of £2.7 million and went onto net 32 goals in 138 appearances for the Whites. The haul included a goal against Tottenham Hotspur which fired Leeds United into the UEFA Cup. He returned to Leeds United in 2004 for a second spell which featured a four goal day to remember against Queens Park Rangers at Elland Road. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook