Brian Deane - Fans memories of a popular Leeds United striker

Brian Deane celebrates scoring one of his four goals during the Championship clash against Queens Park Rangers at Elland Road in November 2004. PIC: Varley Picture Agency

A generation of the faithful will never forget his contribution against Queens Park Rangers at Elland Road in November 2004.

"Deano for England" was the chant that day after his four goal salvo - including a hat-trick by half-time - led the Whites to a 6-1 Championship win.

“They were straightforward goals, if I’m honest, and I didn’t have to do much - but you take them," he would later reflect modestly.

Striker Brian Deane celebrates after scoring Leeds United's opening goal in the 2-0 victory against Southampton at The Dell in September 1993. PIC: Mike Cowling

“It was a definite high and the pick-out moment in every way of my second time around at Leeds. I remember going home from the match absolutely buzzing in every way – like I was a 12-year-old kid! I think I had a few drinks and celebrated that night. It’s not often those moments come along.”

He originally moved to Leeds in 1993 for a then club record fee of £2.7 million and would go on to score 32 goals in 138 appearances for the Whites.

For some the stand out moment during that first spell came on the final day of the 1994/95 season when his equaliser against Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane after 67 minutes minutes secured Leeds United a UEFA Cup place.

Brian Deane in action against Livwerpool at Elland Road in February 1994. The Whites won 2-0 thanks to goals from David Wetherall and Gary McAllister. PIC: Varley Picture Agency

Others may point to his Premier League cracker against Manchester United at Elland Road on Christmas Eve in December 1995

Your YEP asked the Elland Road faithful to share memories of a striker who was capped three times by England.

Responses included:

Jano Brady - "My first year as a season ticket holder the return of big Deano when he put four past QPR. Think Healy set all four up as well getting one himself. What a game that was - from 1-0 down to win 6-1."

Brian Deane celebrates scoring against Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road in October 1994. PIC: Varley Picture Agency

Dave Morris - "Spurs away last game of season 95 needed a point get into Europe. Losing 1-0 he picked the ball up in own half, ran down left wing buried it. Incredible goal and scenes. Jurgen Klinsmann's last game for them if I remember rightly ruined their day."

Andrew Wragge - "His four goals against QPR and fellow season ticket holder near me shouting out "Deano get into the game".

Paul A Waite - "My young lad could never really understand my giddyness at seeing big Bri bag four. Always gave 100 per cent but had little luck in front of goal in his first spell. Was great to see!"

Daren Morgan - "The time he took a foot of earth and grass out of the goalmouth, missing an absolute sitter and then blaming it on the rugby teams that had played on the pitch three days earlier."

Stuart Salvage - "Deano and his goal at White Hart Lane. He had a great season."

Anoop Dhallu - "The goal against Tottenham"

Brian Silverwood - "Top guy. Always gave everything in a Leeds shirt."

Stuart Powell - "Four goals at Elland Road against QPR."

Wayne Hicken - "Superb player and some great memories. Spurs away and them at home amongst many highlights."

Matthew Clarke - "Taking QPR to pieces at ER with 4 for himself and some assists too."

Anthony Farrell (@Anthony57158059) - "Playing away at Burnden Park in the green and black stripes. Watching with in laws ( all Bolton fans ) . Father in law “flipping heck that centre forward is a right handful”. And he was. Legend."

