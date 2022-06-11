Billy Liar: Photos take you behind the scenes on set in Leeds

Filming locations for the movie, based on the 1959 novel by former YEP reporter Keith Waterhouse and directed by John Schlesinger, included The Headrow and Leeds Town Hall and Green Lane in Wortley. It starred Tom Courtenay in the lead role and Julie Christie as Liz, one of his three girlfriends. The movie tells the story of Billy Fisher who lives in Yorkshire with his parents and grandmother. He wished to get away from his stifling job and family life and to escape the boredom of his humdrum existence, he constantly daydreamed and fantasized, often picturing himself as the ruler and military hero of an imaginary country called Ambrosia. These made up stories about himself and his family, caused him to be nicknamed 'Billy Liar'. In reality, he lived in a lower-middle-class home with parents who constantly scold and nag him about his behaviour. Released in 1963 the film would go on to be ranked 76 in the British Film Institute's list of the top 100 British films. These behind the scenes photos are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: Memories of the cobbled streets of Leeds LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook