Before they were famous: Leeds United's own homegrown hero

Jonny Howson was the local hero who rose through the ranks to captain his boyhood club. He is pictured in action for his school - Morley's Bruntcliffe High - during an under-14s League Cup final at Wortley's TV Harrison ground. The photo was taken in May 2002 four years before his made his Leeds United debut. It is one of 12 photos from a month which also featured the opening of a new city centre hotel and the launch of a special version of board game Monopoly. READ MORE: 21 famous faces who went to school in Leeds
1. Leeds in May 2002
The SAS Radisson in Leeds city centre welcomed guests for the first time.
2. Leeds in May 2002
A University of Leeds version of Monopoly was launched. Pictured playing a game outside the Parkinson Building are students, from left, Sarah Yandell, Emma McGinty, Agnes Woolley and Will Rowson.
Photo: Steve Riding
3. Leeds in May 2002
Police were investigating the murder of Beeston pensioner Len Farrar. Det Supt Howard Crowther is pictured with a Fiat Panda similar to the car owned by Len and apower washer that was stolen from the vehicle. The murder remains unsolved to this day.
Photo: Gary Longbottom
4. Leeds in May 2002
Your YEP reported on former international marathon runner Peter Whitehead who started up an business selling Subbuteo on the internet.