Before they were famous: Leeds United's own homegrown hero

Jonny Howson was the local hero who rose through the ranks to captain his boyhood club. He is pictured in action for his school - Morley's Bruntcliffe High - during an under-14s League Cup final at Wortley's TV Harrison ground. The photo was taken in May 2002 four years before his made his Leeds United debut. It is one of 12 photos from a month which also featured the opening of a new city centre hotel and the launch of a special version of board game Monopoly.