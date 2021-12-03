Enjoy these photo memories around Armley in the 1970s.
Armley in the 1970s: Shops, pubs and landmarks in focus

A singing road sweeper kicks of a nostalgic look at life in Armley during the 1970s.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Friday, 3rd December 2021, 11:44 am

This is William Stockdale, 'Billy' to his many friends, who brightened up many a day for LS12 residents during the 17 years he has spent in the suburb doing the rounds with his brush and cart. He is pictured serenading shoppers Daisy Illingworth (left) and Eva Mitchell on Armley Town Street during a decade of huge social and economic change for the community and beyond. These photos, plucked from the YEP, focus on shops, pubs and landmarks affected as well as local characters you may remember from back in the day. READ MORE: Memories of Armley's Tong Road during the 1960s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Armley in the 1970s

Armley Town Street in December 1979.

2. Armley in the 1970s

The new bell-ringing team at Armley Christ Church in July 1970. Pictured, from left, is Nigel Thornton, Philip Barehead, Edward Lofthouse, Richard Thornton, Michael Tiffany, Stuart Armitage, Denise Rodgers and Sharon Preston.

3. Armley in the 1970s

Inside Armley jail in September 1970.

4. Armley in the 1970s

Judith Elliott from Armley is pictured enjoying her visit to the wash house in September 1970.

