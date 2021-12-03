Armley in the 1970s: Shops, pubs and landmarks in focus

This is William Stockdale, 'Billy' to his many friends, who brightened up many a day for LS12 residents during the 17 years he has spent in the suburb doing the rounds with his brush and cart. He is pictured serenading shoppers Daisy Illingworth (left) and Eva Mitchell on Armley Town Street during a decade of huge social and economic change for the community and beyond. These photos, plucked from the YEP, focus on shops, pubs and landmarks affected as well as local characters you may remember from back in the day. READ MORE: Memories of Armley's Tong Road during the 1960s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook