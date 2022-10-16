News you can trust since 1890
Alwoodley in the 1950s: King Lane and Harrogate Road in focus

These photo gems transport you into the heart of Alwoodley during a decade of change.

By Andrew Hutchinson
3 minutes ago

The 1950s brought progress to the LS16 with new buildings and developments springing up across the community. These photos showcase familiar shops, streets and landmarks which still remain familiar today. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Intriguing pictures show life in Leeds during the 1950s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Alwoodley in the 1950s

Enjoy these photo memories from around Alwoodley in the 1950s. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

2. Alwoodley in the 1950s

King Lane in July 1951 from the bottom of The Avenue, with rough pasture and woods in the Adel Crags area in the background. Adel Crags is sometimes referred to as Alwoodley Crags.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

3. Alwoodley in the 1950s

Alwoodley Old Hall pictured in April 1950 which was to the side of Eccup reservoir off a footpath, now Sand Moor golf course. The photo is an exterior view from the south east of the stone multi-gabled, mullioned windowed hall with lawned gardens.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

4. Alwoodley in the 1950s

Eccup Lane in July 1951 looking across a field towards King Lane, at the other side of a line of trees. Five Lane Ends is off the picture to the left.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Harrogate Road
