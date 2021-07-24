Enjoy these photo memories of Alex Mowatt during his time with Leeds United. PIC: Getty
Alex Mowatt - Photo memories of a Leeds United midfield dynamo

He was the midfielder who scored his fair share of worldies during his time with Leeds United.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Saturday, 24th July 2021, 11:30 am

Alex Mowatt points to his 25-yard strike against Cardiff City at Elland Road back in November 2015 as the 'best goal I've ever scored." It helped lift Leeds United out of the worst home run in their history and ended a worrying run of six leagues games without a victory. And it was one of a dozen leauge goals scored for Leeds United during his five years in the first team where he clocked up more than 120 appearances. Enjoy these photo memories of a young talent who left an impression on the Elland Road faithful. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Alex Mowatt in focus

Alex Mowatt shields the ball from Newcastle United's Sammy Ameobi during the League Cup clash at St James's Park in September 2013.

Photo: Getty

2. Alex Mowatt in focus

Alex Mowatt fires home against Birmingham City at St Andrews in September 2014.

Photo: Getty

3. Alex Mowatt in focus

Alex Mowatt battles for the ball with Brentford's Jonathan Douglas during the Championship clash at Griffin Park in September 2014.

Photo: Getty

4. Alex Mowatt in focus

Alex Mowatt is foiled by Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Kieren Westwood during the Championship clash at Elland Road in October 2014.

Photo: Getty

