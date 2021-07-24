Alex Mowatt - Photo memories of a Leeds United midfield dynamo

Alex Mowatt points to his 25-yard strike against Cardiff City at Elland Road back in November 2015 as the 'best goal I've ever scored." It helped lift Leeds United out of the worst home run in their history and ended a worrying run of six leagues games without a victory. And it was one of a dozen leauge goals scored for Leeds United during his five years in the first team where he clocked up more than 120 appearances. Enjoy these photo memories of a young talent who left an impression on the Elland Road faithful. READ MORE: 16 of the most iconic Leeds United photos of all time LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook