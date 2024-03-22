These photos tee off with memories of when the municipal course first opened to the public in April 1933. They then hit the fairway before chipping in with images from down the decades including when the future looked uncertain. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Ryder Cup memories - When the greats of golf played in Leeds LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook