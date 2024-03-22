These photos tee off with memories of when the municipal course first opened to the public in April 1933. They then hit the fairway before chipping in with images from down the decades including when the future looked uncertain. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Ryder Cup memories - When the greats of golf played in Leeds LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
Enjoy these photo memories of Gotts Park golf course. PIC: Leeds Parks and Countryside Photo: Leeds Parks and Countryside
The Lord Mayor of Leeds, Alderman Robert H Blackburn (centre) is being presented with a memento by Alderman Alf Masser (left) while young boys look on. Photo: Leeds Parks and Countryside
The Lord Mayor of Leeds, Alderman Robert H Blackburn, driving the first ball at the opening ceremony Photo: Leeds Parks and Countryside
The Lord Mayor of Leeds, Alderman Robert H Blackburn, along with Alderman Alf Masser, meeting a group of children at the opening ceremony of Gotts Park golf course. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Crowds at the opening ceremony of Gotts Park Golf Course in April 1933. It was opened by the Lord Mayor, Alderman Robert Holliday Blackburn JP, who is seen in the centre of the group gathered at the top. A policeman is keeping order below. Photo: Leeds Parks and Countryside
An undated view across one of the fairways on the golf course at Gott's Park looking towards Stanningley Road. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net