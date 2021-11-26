8 Leeds mystery photo puzzles from the past

1. Can you help?
A formal group photograph showing staff and officials of a hospital, on a lawned area outside the building.On the back of the photograph is written in pencil, "Cookridge Hospital, Leeds 1920s/30s?" Leodis say having looked at other images, that it isn't Cookridge, and there is a possibility that it's not Leeds at all!
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Can you help?
West Ardsley in gthe 1900s. In this view two women and a child stand in front of the entrance of a house, there is a number 79 next to the door of the stone-built house and curtains and blinds at the multi-paned windows.
3. Can you help?
The shop of A. Woodcock, fruiterer and florist, but Leodis archivists are unsure of the location. Members of the Woodcock family lived in Rothwell in the early part of the 20th century and some later moved to the Woodhouse and Burley areas.
4. Can you help?
This undated photo shows two small boys, Martin Bridge, aged about 3, and Robert Bridge (who supplied the image) aged about 2, possibly taken on the corner of Whingate Road and Albany Street in Wotley. But it may have been one of the other streets in that area. Can anyone confirm this?
